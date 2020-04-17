Bank of America Corp DE Sells 47,832 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 47,832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.69% of Riverview Bancorp worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,667 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 26,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RVSB shares. ValuEngine lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other news, EVP Kim J. Capeloto bought 9,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $47,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Nierenberg bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Insiders bought 44,475 shares of company stock worth $227,089 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $115.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

