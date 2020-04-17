Bank of America Corp DE Sells 9,884 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Northwest Natural worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $121,840.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

NYSE:NWN opened at $62.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.28%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.21%.

Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

