Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Cavco Industries worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of CVCO opened at $125.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.69.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $215.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.