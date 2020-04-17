Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,656,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $237.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.60. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $183.44 and a twelve month high of $286.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

