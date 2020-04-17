Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,020 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. 63,052,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,302,424. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

