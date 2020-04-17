Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 23.8% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Bank of America by 66.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 92,706,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,676,063. The company has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

