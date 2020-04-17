Bank of America Cuts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $74.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XPO. Barclays reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

XPO traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.47. 2,756,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,145. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

