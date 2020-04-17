Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

BAC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. 76,002,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,302,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 822,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 16,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 33,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

