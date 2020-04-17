Bank of America Raises Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $50.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $42.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,776. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Russell Frank Co increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 1,228,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 380,694 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 332.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 82,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,134,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 57,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

