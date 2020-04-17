Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,729 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,811,000 after buying an additional 220,938 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 641,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

