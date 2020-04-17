Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 19,035 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,202 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of Financial Institutions worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 476,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FISI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

FISI opened at $15.41 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $257.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Robert M. Glaser acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $41,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,548.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

