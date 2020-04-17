Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 47,155 Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 104,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 101,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 95,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 358,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 73,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Missad acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at $118,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

