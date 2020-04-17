Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.64% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDR. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CDR. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.42.

NYSE CDR opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $78.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.