Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.16% of DSP Group worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DSP Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 64,739 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DSP Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $353.30 million, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.68.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia Paul purchased 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $151,385.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

