Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 48,683 Shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Columbia Financial worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 42,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.55. Columbia Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 18.69%. Research analysts predict that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Dyk Robert Van bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Randall bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $42,082.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,475 shares of company stock valued at $449,231. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.