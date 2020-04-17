Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of State Auto Financial worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Auto Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. State Auto Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.24.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In related news, CEO Michael Larocco acquired 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.