Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,294 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of Park Electrochemical worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 275,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $266.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

