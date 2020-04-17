Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of Tallgrass Energy worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,771,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,760 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 334,400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $22,729,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $17,443,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.90. Tallgrass Energy LP has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGE. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

