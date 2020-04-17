Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 8,801 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 69,888 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,774,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 16.46 and a quick ratio of 16.46. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $107,528.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $392,668.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at $42,779,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLO. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

