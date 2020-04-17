Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Trupanion worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Trupanion by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 165.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 286,425 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trupanion by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $6,070,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $131,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,641. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.67 and a beta of 1.65. Trupanion Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

