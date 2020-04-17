Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of MBIA worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in MBIA by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,793,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MBIA by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 428,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MBIA by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 712,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $7.66 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

