Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,551 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of Unifi worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,785,000 after purchasing an additional 109,218 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unifi by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $9.32 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $180.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 148,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,557. Corporate insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

