Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,398 Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of BRP worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BRP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of BRP by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. BRP Inc has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.72.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

