Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,288 Shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of York Water worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in York Water by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in York Water by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of York Water by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 38,002 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of York Water by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

YORW stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $563.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.28. York Water Co has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). York Water had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that York Water Co will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YORW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of York Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

