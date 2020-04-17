Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,323 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of Barrett Business Services worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $40.98 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

In related news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $54,036.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,459 shares in the company, valued at $366,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

