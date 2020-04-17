Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Baozun to $40.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

BZUN stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.65). Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

