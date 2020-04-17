Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Director Acquires C$536,198.46 in Stock

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) Director John Lawson Thornton bought 31,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.81 per share, with a total value of C$536,198.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$536,198.46.

Shares of TSE ABX traded down C$0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,846,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,866. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.08.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.