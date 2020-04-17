Basic Attention Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $243.96 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002357 BTC on exchanges including Zebpay, ZB.COM, Huobi and Mercatox. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $243.96 million and approximately $87.59 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.64 or 0.02740708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00220746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,517,137 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bancor Network, DDEX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, ChaoEX, BitBay, Poloniex, Gate.io, Mercatox, Upbit, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Huobi, Liqui, Koinex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, IDEX, WazirX, Bittrex, Zebpay, Cobinhood, CPDAX, GOPAX, AirSwap, Binance, Livecoin and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.