Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stake Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 193,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 30,516 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $520,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.95. 2,495,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

