Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.02 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 660,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.66. 50,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.