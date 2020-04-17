Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after buying an additional 397,359 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.98. 270,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,331. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average of $123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.52.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.