Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 63,601 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 733.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.39. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $100.98.

