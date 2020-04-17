Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.0273

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $33,532.08 and approximately $42.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00327806 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00420790 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006772 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005422 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,361,222 coins and its circulating supply is 1,228,181 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

