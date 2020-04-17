Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,669.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 51.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 19,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $2,010,493.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.32. 1,480,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,196. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.50 and its 200 day moving average is $254.04.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

