Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BBBY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 19,710,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,368,034. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $563.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $3,294,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

