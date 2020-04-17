BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BRBR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.76. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Route One Investment Company L.P. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,450,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,225,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,796,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

