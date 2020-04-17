Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ceres Power (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power (LON:CWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Ceres Power stock opened at GBX 352.68 ($4.64) on Friday. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of GBX 152 ($2.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 532.03 ($7.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 343.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 298.45. The company has a market capitalization of $587.84 million and a P/E ratio of -117.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

In related news, insider Philip Caldwell sold 242,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.25), for a total transaction of £967,563.03 ($1,272,774.31).

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

