Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,570 ($46.96).

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 3,612 ($47.51) on Friday. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 2,454 ($32.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,020 ($52.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,413.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,357. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 25.47.

In related news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,367 ($44.29), for a total value of £16,835 ($22,145.49). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,726 ($49.01), for a total transaction of £27,013.50 ($35,534.73).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

