GYM Group (LON:GYM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of GYM Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 310.43 ($4.08).

LON GYM opened at GBX 166.20 ($2.19) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.54. The stock has a market cap of $222.58 million and a P/E ratio of 63.92. GYM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GYM Group will post 889.9997827 earnings per share for the current year.

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

