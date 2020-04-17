B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,460,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 21,603,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 26.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BGS traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,023. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $470.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.82 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner bought 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 485,835 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in B&G Foods by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 755,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 472,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $8,092,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $7,336,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after acquiring an additional 305,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.