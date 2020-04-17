BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Stake Increased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,537 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $39.78. 300,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Investec raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

