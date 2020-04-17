BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BGAOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BHP Group stock remained flat at $$22.17 during trading hours on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87.

About BHP Group

