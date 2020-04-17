Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bioanalytical Systems stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. Bioanalytical Systems has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.

BASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bioanalytical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other Bioanalytical Systems news, Director Richard Allen Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bioanalytical Systems by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 107,202 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

