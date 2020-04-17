BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Short Interest Update

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the March 15th total of 3,295,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,883.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,360 shares of company stock worth $515,289. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDSI. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.97. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

