Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Biogen comprises 0.9% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $716,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,414,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,223,000 after purchasing an additional 633,249 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB stock opened at $338.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.36. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.47 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $338.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.40.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

