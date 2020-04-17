Bitcoin Incognito Market Capitalization Achieves $225,278.56 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Crex24, Graviex and STEX. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $225,278.56 and approximately $30,911.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001757 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Escodex, Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

