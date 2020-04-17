Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading Down 88.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.01069837 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00058797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00033919 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00176252 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00208418 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007358 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

