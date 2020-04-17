BitcoiNote (BTCN) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $13,011.85 and $21.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,442,901 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

