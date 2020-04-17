bitUSD Price Reaches $0.76 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 55.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One bitUSD token can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00010618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. In the last week, bitUSD has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. bitUSD has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $25.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.02740193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00224695 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,131,680 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

