BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of BLE opened at $13.78 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.